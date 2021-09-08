Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 08

| Updated on September 07, 2021

₹1569 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1560

1547

1580

1595

Go long in the stock of HDFC Bank if it rallies past yesterday's high of ₹1,582; maintain a tight stop-loss

₹1706 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1715

1700

1745

1755

Stock now rests on 21-DMA which can offer support. Buy with tight stop-loss if it rebounds strongly

₹211 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

208

206

214

216

Consider initiating fresh longs with stop-loss at ₹209 if the stock moves past the hurdle at ₹212

₹120 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

118

114

123

125

Price action showing signs of weakness; short with stop-loss at ₹122 if the stock slips below ₹120

₹2441 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2360

2475

2500

The stock will stay bullish above ₹2,400. Yet go long with stop-loss at ₹2,420 if price tops ₹2,450

₹429 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

425

410

435

450

Stock trading in tight range of ₹428 and ₹435. Initiate fresh trade along the direction of the break.

₹3816 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3810

3760

3870

3900

Ths scrip has a strong support at ₹3,800 and so, one can buy the stock with a tight stop-loss

17376 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17360

17325

17430

17500

Contract closed within the range of 17,360 and 17,430 yesterday. Initiate trades along the direction of the break

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 08, 2021

stock market
