Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 08, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Sep 07, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1482 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1440

1490

1510

View is negative. Can fall from here. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1505

₹1458 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1445

1420

1470

1490

Narrow range is still intact. Go short with a stop-loss at 1455 only if a break below 1445 is seen.

₹326 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

324

321

328

330

A near-term corrective fall is possible now. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 329

₹133 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

132

130

135

138

Seems to be reversing higher. Go long if the stock breaks above 135. Keep the stop-loss at 133

₹2581 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2565

2525

2610

2660

Initiate fresh short positions only if the stock breaks below 2565. Stop-loss can be kept at 2580

₹533 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

529

524

535

541

Outlook is bearish. Can see a fresh fall from here. Go short now and at 534 with a stop-loss at 537

₹3151 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3100

3080

3165

3200

Resistance ahead. Initiate fresh longs only if TCS breaks above 3165. Keep the stop-loss at 3155

17655 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17600

17500

17800

17900

Very volatile within a sideways range. Stay out of the market until a clear trend emerges.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 08, 2022
