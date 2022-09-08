Day Trading Guide for September 08, 2022

₹1482 • HDFC Bank
1460
1440
1490
1510
View is negative. Can fall from here. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1505
₹1458 • Infosys
1445
1420
1470
1490
Narrow range is still intact. Go short with a stop-loss at 1455 only if a break below 1445 is seen.
₹326 • ITC
324
321
328
330
A near-term corrective fall is possible now. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 329
₹133 • ONGC
132
130
135
138
Seems to be reversing higher. Go long if the stock breaks above 135. Keep the stop-loss at 133
₹2581 • Reliance Ind.
2565
2525
2610
2660
Initiate fresh short positions only if the stock breaks below 2565. Stop-loss can be kept at 2580
₹533 • SBI
529
524
535
541
Outlook is bearish. Can see a fresh fall from here. Go short now and at 534 with a stop-loss at 537
₹3151 • TCS
3100
3080
3165
3200
Resistance ahead. Initiate fresh longs only if TCS breaks above 3165. Keep the stop-loss at 3155
17655 • Nifty 50 Futures
17600
17500
17800
17900
Very volatile within a sideways range. Stay out of the market until a clear trend emerges.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
September 08, 2022