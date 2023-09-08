₹1611 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1585

1620

1660

Go long only above 1620. Keep the stop-loss at 1610

₹1466 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1445

1480

1500

Go short below 1460. Stop-loss can be kept at 1465

₹446 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

444

441

449

453

Go long now and at 445. Keep the stop-loss at 443

₹181 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

179

177

183

185

Go short now and at 182. Stop-loss can be kept at 184

₹2431 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2410

2390

2445

2465

Go long only above 2445. Keep the stop-loss at 2435

₹580 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

578

574

583

585

Go long only above 583. Stop-loss can be placed at 582

₹3455 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3445

3420

3490

3520

Take fresh longs now and at 3450. Keep the stop-loss at 3435

19767 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19700

19620

19879

19980

Wait for dips. Go long at 19730. Keep the stop-loss at 19680

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

