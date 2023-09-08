₹1611 • HDFC Bank
1600
1585
1620
1660
Go long only above 1620. Keep the stop-loss at 1610
₹1466 • Infosys
1460
1445
1480
1500
Go short below 1460. Stop-loss can be kept at 1465
₹446 • ITC
444
441
449
453
Go long now and at 445. Keep the stop-loss at 443
₹181 • ONGC
179
177
183
185
Go short now and at 182. Stop-loss can be kept at 184
₹2431 • Reliance Ind.
2410
2390
2445
2465
Go long only above 2445. Keep the stop-loss at 2435
₹580 • SBI
578
574
583
585
Go long only above 583. Stop-loss can be placed at 582
₹3455 • TCS
3445
3420
3490
3520
Take fresh longs now and at 3450. Keep the stop-loss at 3435
19767 • Nifty 50 Futures
19700
19620
19879
19980
Wait for dips. Go long at 19730. Keep the stop-loss at 19680
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
