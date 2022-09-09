Day Trading Guide for September 9, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1497 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1480 1460 1505 1520 Key resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 1495 only if the stock breaks above 1505. ₹1476 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1465 1440 1500 1530 Near-term outlook is positive. Initiate fresh long positions now with a stop-loss at 1460 ₹330 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 328 326 333 339 Uptrend resumes. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 329. Keep the stop-loss at 327. ₹132 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 130 127 134 139 Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 128 if the stock reverses higher from 130. ₹2585 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2565 2525 2610 2660 Hovers above a support. Go short only if RIL breaks below 2565. Keep the stop-loss at 2580 ₹545 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 540 532 550 560 Upmove gains momentum. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 542 with a stop-loss at 538 ₹3170 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3140 3100 3185 3215 Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading the stock for some time until a clear trend emerges 17834 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 17800 17700 17930 18000 Can rise if it can sustain above 17800. Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss at 17770 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.