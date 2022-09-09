hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 9, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Sep 08, 2022

Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1497 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1460

1505

1520

Key resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 1495 only if the stock breaks above 1505.

₹1476 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1465

1440

1500

1530

Near-term outlook is positive. Initiate fresh long positions now with a stop-loss at 1460

₹330 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

328

326

333

339

Uptrend resumes. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 329. Keep the stop-loss at 327.

₹132 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

130

127

134

139

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 128 if the stock reverses higher from 130.

₹2585 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2565

2525

2610

2660

Hovers above a support. Go short only if RIL breaks below 2565. Keep the stop-loss at 2580

₹545 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

540

532

550

560

Upmove gains momentum. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 542 with a stop-loss at 538

₹3170 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3140

3100

3185

3215

Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading the stock for some time until a clear trend emerges

17834 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17800

17700

17930

18000

Can rise if it can sustain above 17800. Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss at 17770

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 09, 2022
technical analysis
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you