Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 1, 2020

| Updated on August 31, 2020 Published on September 01, 2020

₹1115 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1100

1085

1125

1145

Despite the volatility the stock is in sideways trend; go long above ₹1,125 with a stop-loss at ₹1,100

₹928 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

918

900

940

960

Consider initiating fresh long positions with tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds from ₹910

₹191 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

190

185

198

203

Short the stock of ITC if it breaks below the crucial support of ₹190. Place a tight stop-loss

₹82 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

80

77

83.5

85.5

Go long in the stock with tight stop-loss if the price decisively breaches the resistance at ₹83.5

₹2080 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2070

2000

2160

2200

Initiate long trades in the stock with stop-loss at ₹2,000 if price rebounds from yesterday's closing levels

₹212 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

210

207

218

222

Initiate fresh short positions with tight stop if the stock of SBI breaks below the support level of ₹210

₹2257 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2230

2200

2285

2320

Fresh longs positions can be created with stop-loss at ₹2,200 if the stock rebounds from ₹2,230

11359 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11315

11250

11400

11455

Short positions with stop-loss at 11,360 can be initiated if the contract slips below the support of 11,315

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 01, 2020
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.