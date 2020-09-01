Day Trading Guide for September 1, 2020

Jabra Evolve2 65: A headset for those who mean business
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
₹1115 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1100
1085
1125
|
1145
Despite the volatility the stock is in sideways trend; go long above ₹1,125 with a stop-loss at ₹1,100
₹928 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
918
900
940
|
960
Consider initiating fresh long positions with tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds from ₹910
₹191 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
190
185
198
|
203
Short the stock of ITC if it breaks below the crucial support of ₹190. Place a tight stop-loss
₹82 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
80
77
83.5
|
85.5
Go long in the stock with tight stop-loss if the price decisively breaches the resistance at ₹83.5
₹2080 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2070
2000
2160
|
2200
Initiate long trades in the stock with stop-loss at ₹2,000 if price rebounds from yesterday's closing levels
₹212 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
210
207
218
|
222
Initiate fresh short positions with tight stop if the stock of SBI breaks below the support level of ₹210
₹2257 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2230
2200
2285
|
2320
Fresh longs positions can be created with stop-loss at ₹2,200 if the stock rebounds from ₹2,230
11359 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11315
11250
11400
|
11455
Short positions with stop-loss at 11,360 can be initiated if the contract slips below the support of 11,315
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
