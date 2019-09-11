Day Trading Guide For September 11, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2248 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2234

2220

2263

2278

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,263 levels

 

₹829 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

822

814

836

843

The stock experiences selling interest at higher levels. Sell on rallies with a tight stop-loss at ₹836 levels

 

₹245 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

241

239

247

250

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹247 levels

 

₹129 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

126

123

132

135

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹126 levels

 

₹1222 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1205

1190

1235

1250

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL advances above ₹1,235 levels

 

₹277 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

272

267

283

290

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹272 levels

 

₹2183 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2160

2140

2202

2225

The stock is in a corrective decline. Go short with a fixed stop-loss on a decisive fall below ₹2,160 levels

 

11025 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10975

10925

11075

11130

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 10,975 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 11, 2019
TOPICS
stocks and shares

