₹1644 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1630
1620
1655
1680
Go long only above 1655. Keep the stop-loss at 1645
₹1911 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1900
1885
1930
1950
Range bound and unclear. Avoid trading this stock now
₹514 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
512
509
516
520
Go short only below 512. Stop-loss can be kept at 513
₹285 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
283
279
291
295
Go short now and on a rise at 290 with a stop-loss at 293
₹2903 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2890
2865
2920
2950
Go short on a break below 2890 with a stop-loss at 2905
₹769 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
766
750
776
790
Wait for a rise. Go short at 774. Keep the stop-loss at 778
₹4492 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4470
4420
4520
4550
Go short on a break below 4470. Keep the stop-loss at 4485
24945 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24885
24800
25000
25130
Go short only below 24885. Stop-loss can be kept at 24910
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
