₹1644 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1630

1620

1655

1680

Go long only above 1655. Keep the stop-loss at 1645

₹1911 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1900

1885

1930

1950

Range bound and unclear. Avoid trading this stock now

₹514 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

512

509

516

520

Go short only below 512. Stop-loss can be kept at 513

₹285 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

283

279

291

295

Go short now and on a rise at 290 with a stop-loss at 293

₹2903 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2890

2865

2920

2950

Go short on a break below 2890 with a stop-loss at 2905

₹769 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

766

750

776

790

Wait for a rise. Go short at 774. Keep the stop-loss at 778

₹4492 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4470

4420

4520

4550

Go short on a break below 4470. Keep the stop-loss at 4485

24945 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24885

24800

25000

25130

Go short only below 24885. Stop-loss can be kept at 24910

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

