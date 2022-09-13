hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 13, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Sep 12, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks, such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1494 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1460

1505

1520

Key resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 1495 only if the stock breaks above 1505.

₹1536 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1450

1600

1630

Near-term outlook is positive. Initiate fresh long positions now with a stop-loss at 1510.

₹331 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

328

326

333

339

Further rally likely. Go long now and accumulate on dips to 329. Keep stop-loss at 327.

₹134 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

130

127

135

139

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 132 if the stock moves above 135.

₹2598 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2565

2525

2610

2660

Held in the range of 2565 - 2610. Stay away until the stock moves out of this range.

₹555 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

550

540

560

570

Price likely to go higher. Buy the stock at the current level with stop-loss at 548.

₹3243 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3190

3100

3255

3330

The stock might decline from here. Go short with stop-loss at 3280.

17953 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17880

17800

18000

18100

Go long with a stop-loss at 17900 when the Nfty futures crosses over 18000.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 13, 2022
stock market
technical analysis
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you