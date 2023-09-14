₹1642 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1630

1615

1655

1670

Go long on dips at 1635. Keep the stop-loss at 1625

₹1498 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1460

1515

1535

Wait for dips. Go long at 1485 with a stop-loss at 1475

₹453 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

451

447

457

461

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹184 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

182

180

186

188

Go long now and at 183. Stop-loss can be kept at 181

₹2450 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2435

2420

2465

2480

Go long only above 2465. Keep the stop-loss at 2460

₹597 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

594

590

601

604

Go long now and at 595. Stop-loss can be kept at 592

₹3561 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3540

3515

3580

3600

Wait for dips. Go long at 3545. Keep the stop-loss at 3530

20130 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

20080

20000

20235

20300

Go long at 20110 and 20090. Stop-loss can be kept at 20060

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

