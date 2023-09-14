₹1642 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1630
1615
1655
1670
Go long on dips at 1635. Keep the stop-loss at 1625
₹1498 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1460
1515
1535
Wait for dips. Go long at 1485 with a stop-loss at 1475
₹453 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
451
447
457
461
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹184 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
182
180
186
188
Go long now and at 183. Stop-loss can be kept at 181
₹2450 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2435
2420
2465
2480
Go long only above 2465. Keep the stop-loss at 2460
₹597 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
594
590
601
604
Go long now and at 595. Stop-loss can be kept at 592
₹3561 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3540
3515
3580
3600
Wait for dips. Go long at 3545. Keep the stop-loss at 3530
20130 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
20080
20000
20235
20300
Go long at 20110 and 20090. Stop-loss can be kept at 20060
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
