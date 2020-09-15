Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 15, 2020

| Updated on September 14, 2020 Published on September 15, 2020

₹1057 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1045

1030

1070

1085

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,045 levels

₹977 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

970

960

985

995

Near-term view is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy in declines with a tight stop-loss at ₹970 levels

₹183 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

181

178

185

188

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹181 levels

₹73 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

71

69

76

79

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses down from ₹76 levels

₹2302 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2280

2260

2320

2338

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹2,280 levels

₹198 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

193

188

206

211

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight top-loss if the stock of SBI fails to move beyond ₹206 levels

₹2492 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2470

2450

2515

2535

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,470 levels

11451 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11400

11340

11500

11560

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract jumps above 11,500 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 15, 2020
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.