Day Trading Guide for September 15, 2020

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints
₹1057 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1045
1030
1070
|
1085
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,045 levels
₹977 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
970
960
985
|
995
Near-term view is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy in declines with a tight stop-loss at ₹970 levels
₹183 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
181
178
185
|
188
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹181 levels
₹73 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
71
69
76
|
79
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses down from ₹76 levels
₹2302 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2280
2260
2320
|
2338
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹2,280 levels
₹198 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
193
188
206
|
211
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight top-loss if the stock of SBI fails to move beyond ₹206 levels
₹2492 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2470
2450
2515
|
2535
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,470 levels
11451 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11400
11340
11500
|
11560
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract jumps above 11,500 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
₹1057 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010701085 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,045 levels
