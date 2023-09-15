₹1641 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1625
1615
1655
1670
Wait for dips. Go long at 1635. Keep the stop-loss at 1625
₹1507 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1475
1520
1550
Outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹450 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
447
445
453
457
Go long now and at 448. Stop-loss can be kept at 446
₹188 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
186
182
191
194
Go long now and at 187. Keep the stop-loss at 185
₹2451 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2435
2425
2480
2520
Wait for dips. Go long at 2430 with a stop-loss at 2420
₹597 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
594
589
600
604
Go long only above 600. Keep the stop-loss at 598
₹3559 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3545
3525
3600
3630
Go long now and also at 3555. Keep the stop-loss at 3530
20187 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
20100
20000
20275
20400
Go long on dips at 20120. Stop-loss can be kept at 20070
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.