₹1641 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1625

1615

1655

1670

Wait for dips. Go long at 1635. Keep the stop-loss at 1625

₹1507 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1475

1520

1550

Outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹450 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

447

445

453

457

Go long now and at 448. Stop-loss can be kept at 446

₹188 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

186

182

191

194

Go long now and at 187. Keep the stop-loss at 185

₹2451 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2435

2425

2480

2520

Wait for dips. Go long at 2430 with a stop-loss at 2420

₹597 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

594

589

600

604

Go long only above 600. Keep the stop-loss at 598

₹3559 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3545

3525

3600

3630

Go long now and also at 3555. Keep the stop-loss at 3530

20187 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

20100

20000

20275

20400

Go long on dips at 20120. Stop-loss can be kept at 20070

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

