Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 17, 2019

| Updated on September 16, 2019 Published on September 17, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2243 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2230

2215

2257

2270

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹2,230 levels

 

₹827 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

820

812

835

842

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹835 levels

 

₹239 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

237

234

242

245

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹237 levels

 

₹130 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

127

124

133

136

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹127

 

₹1210 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1195

1180

1125

1140

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,125 levels

 

₹284 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

279

273

290

298

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹279 levels

 

₹2149 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2130

2110

2173

2195

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,130 levels

 

11017 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10970

10925

11070

11120

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rallies above 11,070 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

