Day Trading Guide for September 17, 2019

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹2243 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2230
2215
2257
2270
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹2,230 levels
₹827 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
820
812
835
842
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹835 levels
₹239 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
237
234
242
245
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹237 levels
₹130 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
127
124
133
136
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹127
₹1210 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1195
1180
1125
1140
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,125 levels
₹284 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
279
273
290
298
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹279 levels
₹2149 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2130
2110
2173
2195
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,130 levels
11017 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10970
10925
11070
11120
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rallies above 11,070 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
