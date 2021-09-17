Day Trading Guide for September 17, 2021

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
₹1561 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1535
1573
|
1600
Bounced back well from the day's low. View is bullish. Initiate fresh longs with a stop-loss at 1,545
₹1702 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1685
1647
1720
|
1750
Near-term outlook is mixed. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1720. Keep the stop-loss at 1,690
₹230 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
220
200
250
|
275
Has surged on Thursday. Wait for dips and initiate fresh long positions near 220 with a stop-loss at 210.
₹129 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
125
118
131
|
135
Near-term resistance ahead. Go long if the stock break above 131. Stop-loss can be placed at 127
₹2424 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2390
2365
2440
|
2480
Outlook has turned bullish. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 2405 on a break above 2,440
₹465 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
455
435
480
|
490
Upmove has gained momentum. Go long now and on dips near 455. Keep the stop-loss at 445
₹3903 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3865
3800
3980
|
4020
Trend is up. Make use of dips to go long near at 3,870. Stop-loss can be placed at 3,810.
17611 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17530
17500
17645
|
17700
Outlook is bullish. Wait for dips and go long near 17,550. Keep the stop-loss at 17,520.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
