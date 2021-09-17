Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 17, 2021

| Updated on September 16, 2021

₹1561 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1535

1573

1600

Bounced back well from the day's low. View is bullish. Initiate fresh longs with a stop-loss at 1,545

₹1702 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1685

1647

1720

1750

Near-term outlook is mixed. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1720. Keep the stop-loss at 1,690

₹230 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

220

200

250

275

Has surged on Thursday. Wait for dips and initiate fresh long positions near 220 with a stop-loss at 210.

₹129 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

125

118

131

135

Near-term resistance ahead. Go long if the stock break above 131. Stop-loss can be placed at 127

₹2424 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2390

2365

2440

2480

Outlook has turned bullish. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 2405 on a break above 2,440

₹465 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

455

435

480

490

Upmove has gained momentum. Go long now and on dips near 455. Keep the stop-loss at 445

₹3903 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3865

3800

3980

4020

Trend is up. Make use of dips to go long near at 3,870. Stop-loss can be placed at 3,810.

17611 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17530

17500

17645

17700

Outlook is bullish. Wait for dips and go long near 17,550. Keep the stop-loss at 17,520.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 17, 2021

technical analysis
