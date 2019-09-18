Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 18, 2019

| Updated on September 17, 2019 Published on September 18, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2208 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2195

2180

2225

2240

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹2,195 levels

 

₹831 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

824

817

837

842

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹824 levels

 

₹237 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

234

231

240

243

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹234 levels

 

₹129 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

127

124

133

136

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹127

 

₹1197 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1180

1165

1210

1225

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,210 levels

 

₹273 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

268

262

279

284

The stock witnesses selling pressure at higher levels. Sell on rallies while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹279 levels

 

₹2121 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2100

2080

2140

2160

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,140 levels

 

10833 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10780

10730

10880

10930

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract fails to move above 10,880 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 18, 2019
