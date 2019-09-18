Day Trading Guide for September 18, 2019

Where creating wealth for founders, investors is a mission
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹2208 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2195
2180
2225
2240
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹2,195 levels
₹831 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
824
817
837
842
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹824 levels
₹237 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
234
231
240
243
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹234 levels
₹129 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
127
124
133
136
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹127
₹1197 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1180
1165
1210
1225
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,210 levels
₹273 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
268
262
279
284
The stock witnesses selling pressure at higher levels. Sell on rallies while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹279 levels
₹2121 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2100
2080
2140
2160
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,140 levels
10833 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10780
10730
10880
10930
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract fails to move above 10,880 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
