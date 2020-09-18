Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 18, 2020

| Updated on September 17, 2020 Published on September 18, 2020

₹1083 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1070

1055

1095

1110

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,095 levels

₹1010 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1000

990

1020

1030

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,000 levels

₹178 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

176

173

180

183

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹180 levels

₹73 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

71

69

76

79

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹71 levels

₹2299 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2280

2260

2320

2338

The stock is experiencing selling pressure at higher levels. Go short if it fails to rally above ₹2,320 levels

₹195 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

190

184

200

206

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock slumps below ₹190 leels

₹2460 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2440

2420

2480

2500

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS advances above ₹2,480 levels

11522 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11470

11420

11570

11620

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract fails to rally above 11,570 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

