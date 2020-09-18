Day Trading Guide for September 18, 2020

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
₹1083 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1070
1055
1095
|
1110
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,095 levels
₹1010 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1000
990
1020
|
1030
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,000 levels
₹178 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
176
173
180
|
183
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹180 levels
₹73 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
71
69
76
|
79
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹71 levels
₹2299 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2280
2260
2320
|
2338
The stock is experiencing selling pressure at higher levels. Go short if it fails to rally above ₹2,320 levels
₹195 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
190
184
200
|
206
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock slumps below ₹190 leels
₹2460 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2440
2420
2480
|
2500
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS advances above ₹2,480 levels
11522 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11470
11420
11570
|
11620
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract fails to rally above 11,570 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
With an interest rate of 8.5-9% and a tenure of 12-36 months, the scheme has a relatively low credit rating
The stock of Hikal jumped 9.3 per cent accompanied by extra-ordinary volume on Thursday, breaking above a key ...
The guarantor should ask the loan applicant to opt for loan protection cover
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...