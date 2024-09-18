₹1669 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1660
1640
1690
1720
Go long on dips at 1665. Stop-loss can be kept at 1655
₹1951 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1930
1900
1960
2000
Go long only above 1960. Keep the stop-loss at 1945
₹507 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
506
503
512
516
Go short only below 506. Stop-loss can be placed at 507
₹295 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
291
288
297
300
Stuck in a narrow range. Avoid trading this stock now
₹2945 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2930
2910
2965
2985
Go short only below 2930. Keep the stop-loss at 2940
₹783 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
780
775
787
790
Go short only below 780. Stop-loss can be kept at 781
₹4509 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4465
4430
4550
4600
Go long on a break above 4550. Keep the stop-loss at 4540
25448 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25420
25350
25500
25600
Wait for dips. Go long at 25430. Keep the stop-loss at 25390
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.