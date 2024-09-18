₹1669 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1660

1640

1690

1720

Go long on dips at 1665. Stop-loss can be kept at 1655

₹1951 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1930

1900

1960

2000

Go long only above 1960. Keep the stop-loss at 1945

₹507 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

506

503

512

516

Go short only below 506. Stop-loss can be placed at 507

₹295 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

291

288

297

300

Stuck in a narrow range. Avoid trading this stock now

₹2945 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2930

2910

2965

2985

Go short only below 2930. Keep the stop-loss at 2940

₹783 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

780

775

787

790

Go short only below 780. Stop-loss can be kept at 781

₹4509 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4465

4430

4550

4600

Go long on a break above 4550. Keep the stop-loss at 4540

25448 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25420

25350

25500

25600

Wait for dips. Go long at 25430. Keep the stop-loss at 25390

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

