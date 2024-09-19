₹1694 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1685
1675
1715
1730
Buy the stock now and on a dip to 1685; stop-loss at 1670.
₹1892 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1890
1860
1930
1970
Short the stock when price slips below 1890; stop-loss at 1910.
₹507 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
505
500
515
525
Go long if the price moderates to 500; place stop-loss at 490.
₹290 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
285
275
295
305
Initiate fresh short position at 292; place stop-loss at 298.
₹2926 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2900
2870
2950
3000
Intraday trend appears uncertain; refrain from trading.
₹792 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
780
765
800
815
Short the stock when the price touches 800; stop-loss at 820.
₹4346 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4340
4250
4400
4450
Wait and go short when price rises to 4400; stop-loss at 4450.
25369 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25300
25200
25500
25800
Buy when the contract dips to 25300; place stop-loss at 25180.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
