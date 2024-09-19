₹1694 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1685

1675

1715

1730

Buy the stock now and on a dip to 1685; stop-loss at 1670.

₹1892 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1890

1860

1930

1970

Short the stock when price slips below 1890; stop-loss at 1910.

₹507 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

505

500

515

525

Go long if the price moderates to 500; place stop-loss at 490.

₹290 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

285

275

295

305

Initiate fresh short position at 292; place stop-loss at 298.

₹2926 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2900

2870

2950

3000

Intraday trend appears uncertain; refrain from trading.

₹792 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

780

765

800

815

Short the stock when the price touches 800; stop-loss at 820.

₹4346 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4340

4250

4400

4450

Wait and go short when price rises to 4400; stop-loss at 4450.

25369 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25300

25200

25500

25800

Buy when the contract dips to 25300; place stop-loss at 25180.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

