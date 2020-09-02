Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 2, 2020

| Updated on September 01, 2020 Published on September 02, 2020

₹1127 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1100

1085

1145

1160

Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,100 as it has inched above the resistance at ₹1,125

₹914 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

900

875

940

960

Consider initiating fresh long positions with tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds from ₹910

₹190 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

185

181

198

203

Short the stock of ITC if it is unable to bounce off the crucial support of ₹190. Place a tight stop-loss

₹79 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

77

75

83

85.5

Go long in the stock of ONGC with a tight stop-loss if the price decisively rallies past ₹80

₹2087 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2070

2000

2160

2200

Initiate long trades in the stock with stop-loss at ₹2,000 if price rebounds from ₹2,070

₹218 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

210

207

224

230

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop if the stock of SBI breaks out of ₹220

₹2246 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2230

2200

2285

2320

Fresh longs positions can be created with stop-loss at ₹2,200 if the stock rebounds from ₹2,230

11527 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11500

11460

11575

11615

Long positions with stop-loss at 11,520 can be initiated if the contract moves above 11,575

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 02, 2020
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.