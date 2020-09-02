Day Trading Guide for September 2, 2020

JBL Live 300TWS: Full marks for sound quality
₹1127 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1100
1085
1145
|
1160
Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,100 as it has inched above the resistance at ₹1,125
₹914 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
900
875
940
|
960
Consider initiating fresh long positions with tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds from ₹910
₹190 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
185
181
198
|
203
Short the stock of ITC if it is unable to bounce off the crucial support of ₹190. Place a tight stop-loss
₹79 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
77
75
83
|
85.5
Go long in the stock of ONGC with a tight stop-loss if the price decisively rallies past ₹80
₹2087 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2070
2000
2160
|
2200
Initiate long trades in the stock with stop-loss at ₹2,000 if price rebounds from ₹2,070
₹218 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
210
207
224
|
230
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop if the stock of SBI breaks out of ₹220
₹2246 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2230
2200
2285
|
2320
Fresh longs positions can be created with stop-loss at ₹2,200 if the stock rebounds from ₹2,230
11527 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11500
11460
11575
|
11615
Long positions with stop-loss at 11,520 can be initiated if the contract moves above 11,575
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
