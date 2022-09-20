hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 20, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Sep 19, 2022

Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1503 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1515

1535

Outlook is bullish. Go long with a stop-loss at 1490.

₹1390 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1365

1300

1420

1440

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock

₹336 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

335

332

337

341

Trend is up. Initiate fresh long with a stop-loss at 333

₹130 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

129

127

132

134

Go short on a reversal from 132. Keep the stop-loss at 133

₹2502 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2480

2445

2520

2560

Go short on a break below 2480. Stop-loss can be kept at 2495.

₹572 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

569

563

575

578

Wait for dips and go long at 570. Keep the stop-loss at 567

₹3028 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2990

2960

3045

3100

Go long only if TCS breaks above 3045 with a stop-loss at 3030

17640 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17535

17450

17700

17770

Wait for dips. Go long on a reversal from 17535 with a stop-loss at 17480

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 20, 2022
