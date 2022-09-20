Day Trading Guide for September 20, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1503 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1500 1480 1515 1535 Outlook is bullish. Go long with a stop-loss at 1490. ₹1390 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1365 1300 1420 1440 Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock ₹336 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 335 332 337 341 Trend is up. Initiate fresh long with a stop-loss at 333 ₹130 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 129 127 132 134 Go short on a reversal from 132. Keep the stop-loss at 133 ₹2502 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2480 2445 2520 2560 Go short on a break below 2480. Stop-loss can be kept at 2495. ₹572 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 569 563 575 578 Wait for dips and go long at 570. Keep the stop-loss at 567 ₹3028 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2990 2960 3045 3100 Go long only if TCS breaks above 3045 with a stop-loss at 3030 17640 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 17535 17450 17700 17770 Wait for dips. Go long on a reversal from 17535 with a stop-loss at 17480 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.