₹1630 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1615
1590
1655
1670
Go long on dips at 1620. Keep the stop-loss at 1605
₹1490 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1470
1445
1500
1525
Go long only above 1500. Keep the stop-loss at 1495
₹452 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
449
445
454
457
Go long only above 454. Stop-loss can be kept at 453
₹187 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
184
182
188
190
Take fresh shorts now. Stop-loss can be kept at 189
₹2434 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2425
2400
2445
2470
Wait for dips. Go long at 2430 with a stop-loss at 2415
₹603 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
599
595
608
612
Wait for dips. Go long at 600. Keep the stop-loss at 598
₹3605 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3580
3545
3625
3700
Wait for a rise. Go short at 3620. Keep the stop-loss at 3635
20170 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
20150
20095
20235
20300
Go short on a break below 20150 with a stop-loss at 20170
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
