₹1630 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1615

1590

1655

1670

Go long on dips at 1620. Keep the stop-loss at 1605

₹1490 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1470

1445

1500

1525

Go long only above 1500. Keep the stop-loss at 1495

₹452 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

449

445

454

457

Go long only above 454. Stop-loss can be kept at 453

₹187 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

184

182

188

190

Take fresh shorts now. Stop-loss can be kept at 189

₹2434 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2425

2400

2445

2470

Wait for dips. Go long at 2430 with a stop-loss at 2415

₹603 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

599

595

608

612

Wait for dips. Go long at 600. Keep the stop-loss at 598

₹3605 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3580

3545

3625

3700

Wait for a rise. Go short at 3620. Keep the stop-loss at 3635

20170 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

20150

20095

20235

20300

Go short on a break below 20150 with a stop-loss at 20170

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   