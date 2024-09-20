₹1708 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1690

1675

1715

1730

Go long if the stock surpasses 1715; place stop-loss at 1690.

₹1894 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1890

1860

1930

1970

Trading near a support. So, go long with a stop-loss at 1870.

₹508 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

505

500

515

525

Refrain from trading as the intraday trend appears uncertain.

₹285 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

285

275

295

305

Short if the support at 285 is breached; stop-loss at 290.

₹2939 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2900

2870

2960

3000

Buy the stock with stop-loss at 2900 if it breaks out of 2960.

₹790 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

780

765

800

815

Stock is near a barrier. So, go short with a stop-loss at 810.

₹4296 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4280

4200

4350

4400

Consider buying if the stock bounces off 4200; stop-loss at 4150.

25506 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25450

25350

25550

25800

Buy when the contract moves above 25550; stop-loss at 25400.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

