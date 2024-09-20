₹1708 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1690
1675
1715
1730
Go long if the stock surpasses 1715; place stop-loss at 1690.
₹1894 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1890
1860
1930
1970
Trading near a support. So, go long with a stop-loss at 1870.
₹508 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
505
500
515
525
Refrain from trading as the intraday trend appears uncertain.
₹285 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
285
275
295
305
Short if the support at 285 is breached; stop-loss at 290.
₹2939 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2900
2870
2960
3000
Buy the stock with stop-loss at 2900 if it breaks out of 2960.
₹790 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
780
765
800
815
Stock is near a barrier. So, go short with a stop-loss at 810.
₹4296 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4280
4200
4350
4400
Consider buying if the stock bounces off 4200; stop-loss at 4150.
25506 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25450
25350
25550
25800
Buy when the contract moves above 25550; stop-loss at 25400.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.