Day Trading Guide for September 22, 2020

| Updated on September 21, 2020 Published on September 22, 2020

₹1048 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1035

1020

1063

1075

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,063 levels

₹1009 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1000

990

1020

1030

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys climbs above ₹1,020

₹175 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

173

171

178

181

Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of ITC. Make use of intra-day rallies to sell with a stop-loss at ₹178

₹71 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

69

66

74

77

The stock appears to have resumed the near-term down move after a minor pause. Sell on rallies

₹2255 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2235

2215

2275

2295

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹2,235 levels

₹185 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

180

175

191

196

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses down to ₹191 levels

₹2464 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2440

2420

2480

2500

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,440 levels

11256 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11200

11140

11310

11370

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses down from 11,310 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

