Day Trading Guide for September 22, 2020

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
₹1048 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1035
1020
1063
|
1075
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,063 levels
₹1009 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1000
990
1020
|
1030
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys climbs above ₹1,020
₹175 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
173
171
178
|
181
Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of ITC. Make use of intra-day rallies to sell with a stop-loss at ₹178
₹71 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
69
66
74
|
77
The stock appears to have resumed the near-term down move after a minor pause. Sell on rallies
₹2255 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2235
2215
2275
|
2295
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹2,235 levels
₹185 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
180
175
191
|
196
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses down to ₹191 levels
₹2464 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2440
2420
2480
|
2500
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,440 levels
11256 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11200
11140
11310
|
11370
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses down from 11,310 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
₹1048 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1035102010631075 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...