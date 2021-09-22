Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 22, 2021

Updated on September 21, 2021

₹1553 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1510

1585

1600

Outlook is bullish. Go long and also accumulate on dips at 1540. Keep the stop-loss at 1525.

₹1718 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1710

1680

1730

1755

Wait for dips and go long if the stock bounces back from 1710. Stop-loss can be palced at 1690

₹242 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

237

229

247

251

Upmove gains momentum. Go long now and accumualte on dips at 239 with a stop-loss at 235.

₹135 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

131

127

137

144

Key resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 137. Keep the stop-loss at 134.

₹2400 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2364

2310

2460

2490

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges.

₹440 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

433

428

450

455

Initiate fresh long positions now and accumulate on dips at 435 with a stop-loss at 431

₹3862 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3815

3760

3872

3925

Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 3872. Keep the stop-loss at 3855.

17562 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17485

17400

17620

17670

Recovered sharply. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 17510 with a stop-loss at 17470.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 22, 2021

technical analysis
