Day Trading Guide for September 22, 2021

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
₹1553 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1530
1510
1585
|
1600
Outlook is bullish. Go long and also accumulate on dips at 1540. Keep the stop-loss at 1525.
₹1718 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1710
1680
1730
|
1755
Wait for dips and go long if the stock bounces back from 1710. Stop-loss can be palced at 1690
₹242 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
237
229
247
|
251
Upmove gains momentum. Go long now and accumualte on dips at 239 with a stop-loss at 235.
₹135 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
131
127
137
|
144
Key resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 137. Keep the stop-loss at 134.
₹2400 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2364
2310
2460
|
2490
Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges.
₹440 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
433
428
450
|
455
Initiate fresh long positions now and accumulate on dips at 435 with a stop-loss at 431
₹3862 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3815
3760
3872
|
3925
Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 3872. Keep the stop-loss at 3855.
17562 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17485
17400
17620
|
17670
Recovered sharply. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 17510 with a stop-loss at 17470.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...