hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 22, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Sep 21, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1517 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1505

1490

1525

1550

Go long on a break above 1525 with a stop-loss at 1515

₹1376 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1365

1340

1390

1420

Go short on a break below 1365. Keep a stop-loss at 1375

₹341 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

338

335

343

346

Go long on bounce from 338. Stop-loss can be kept at 336

₹131 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

129

127

132

134

Go short only on a break below 129 with a stop-loss at 131

₹2509 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2490

2465

2535

2565

Wait for RIL to break 2490 and go short with a stop-loss at 2505

₹570 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

565

560

573

578

Make use of dips to go long at 566. Keep the stop-loss at 563

₹3002 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2965

2900

3050

3100

More fall likely. Go short now and at 3035. Stop-loss can be kept at 3070

17724 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17670

17550

17820

17970

Wait for a fall. Go long only on a reversal from 17550. Keep stop-loss at 17470

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 22, 2022
stocks and shares
stock market
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you