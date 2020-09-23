Day Trading Guide for September 23, 2020

Waste management: It’s all about building an ecosystem
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
₹1036 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1020
1005
1050
|
1065
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,050 levels
₹1007 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1000
990
1017
|
1030
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock jumps above ₹1,017 levels
₹174 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
172
170
176
|
179
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss at ₹176 levels
₹69 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
68
65
72
|
75
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹72 levels
₹2211 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2190
2160
2230
|
2255
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL slips below ₹2,190 levels
₹186 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
180
175
191
|
196
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹191 levels
₹2523 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2500
2475
2540
|
2560
The near-term stance stays positive as the stock trades above ₹2,500. Make use of dips to buy it
11162 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11100
11040
11210
|
11260
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract fails to rally above 11,210 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
