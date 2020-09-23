Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 23, 2020

| Updated on September 22, 2020 Published on September 23, 2020

₹1036 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1020

1005

1050

1065

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,050 levels

₹1007 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1000

990

1017

1030

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock jumps above ₹1,017 levels

₹174 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

172

170

176

179

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss at ₹176 levels

₹69 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

68

65

72

75

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹72 levels

₹2211 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2190

2160

2230

2255

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL slips below ₹2,190 levels

₹186 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

180

175

191

196

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹191 levels

₹2523 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2500

2475

2540

2560

The near-term stance stays positive as the stock trades above ₹2,500. Make use of dips to buy it

11162 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11100

11040

11210

11260

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract fails to rally above 11,210 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

