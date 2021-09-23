Day Trading Guide for September 23, 2021

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
₹1536 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1528
1510
1542
|
1555
Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1,542. Stop-loss can be placed at 1,530
₹1716 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1710
1690
1735
|
1755
Near a support. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1,695 if the stock bounces from 1,710.
₹243 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
240
235
246
|
253
Uptrend is intact. Initiate fresh long positions on a break above 246. Keep the stop-loss at 241
₹134 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
132
130
136
|
138
Initiate fresh short positions if the stock breaks below 132. Stop-loss can be placed at 134
₹2431 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2400
2365
2450
|
2500
Near-term resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 2410 only if the stock breaks above 2450.
₹440 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
436
428
443
|
450
Stuck in a narrow range. Go long only if the stock breaks above 443. Keep the stop-loss at 437
₹3857 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3840
3800
3900
|
3945
Wait for dips and go long with a stop-loss at 3,810 if TCS bounces back from 3840
17567 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17520
17450
17615
|
17680
Initiate fresh long positions only if the contract breaks above 17615. Keep the stop-loss at 17570.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
When businesses are pressured, this book guides one to harness resources better to grow profitably
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...