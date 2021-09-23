Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 23, 2021

| Updated on September 22, 2021

₹1536 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1528

1510

1542

1555

Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1,542. Stop-loss can be placed at 1,530

₹1716 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1710

1690

1735

1755

Near a support. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1,695 if the stock bounces from 1,710.

₹243 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

240

235

246

253

Uptrend is intact. Initiate fresh long positions on a break above 246. Keep the stop-loss at 241

₹134 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

132

130

136

138

Initiate fresh short positions if the stock breaks below 132. Stop-loss can be placed at 134

₹2431 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2365

2450

2500

Near-term resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 2410 only if the stock breaks above 2450.

₹440 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

436

428

443

450

Stuck in a narrow range. Go long only if the stock breaks above 443. Keep the stop-loss at 437

₹3857 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3840

3800

3900

3945

Wait for dips and go long with a stop-loss at 3,810 if TCS bounces back from 3840

17567 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17520

17450

17615

17680

Initiate fresh long positions only if the contract breaks above 17615. Keep the stop-loss at 17570.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 23, 2021

technical analysis
