Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 23, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Sep 22, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1486 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1440

1520

1560

Go short on a break below 1480. Keep the stop-loss at 1495

₹1368 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1340

1310

1385

1420

Go short now and at 1380. Stop-loss can be kept at 1395

₹345 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

343

340

349

355

Wait for dips and go short at 344 with a stop-loss at 341

₹128 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

126

124

130

132

Bearish. Go short now and at 129. Keep the stop-loss at 131

₹2486 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2465

2440

2505

2535

Bearish. Go short now and at 2495 with a stop-loss at 2515

₹567 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

560

550

573

580

Broadly ranged. Avoid trading this stock for a few sessions

₹3008 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2980

2945

3045

3080

Wait for the stock break below 2980. Then go short with a stop-loss at 2995

17653 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17550

17440

17800

17950

Go short only if the contract breaks below 17550. Keep the stop-loss at 17620

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 23, 2022
