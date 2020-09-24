Day Trading Guide for September 24, 2020

The Amazfit Bip S: Loaded with personal features
₹1047 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1035
1020
1060
|
1075
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock climbs above ₹1,060 levels
₹1019 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1010
1000
1030
|
1038
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,030 levels
₹172 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
170
167
174
|
177
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹174 levels
₹67 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
65
63
70
|
73
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses down from ₹70 levels
₹2229 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2210
2190
2250
|
2275
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹2,250 levels
₹183 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
177
172
187
|
193
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹177 levels
₹2467 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2445
2420
2490
|
2515
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹2,445 levels
11147 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11100
11040
11200
|
11250
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract declines below ₹11,100 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
