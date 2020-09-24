Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 24, 2020

BL Research Bureau | Updated on September 23, 2020 Published on September 24, 2020

₹1047 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1035

1020

1060

1075

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock climbs above ₹1,060 levels

₹1019 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1010

1000

1030

1038

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,030 levels

₹172 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

170

167

174

177

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹174 levels

₹67 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

65

63

70

73

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses down from ₹70 levels

₹2229 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2210

2190

2250

2275

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹2,250 levels

₹183 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

177

172

187

193

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹177 levels

₹2467 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2445

2420

2490

2515

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹2,445 levels

11147 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11100

11040

11200

11250

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract declines below ₹11,100 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

