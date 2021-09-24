Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 24, 2021

| Updated on September 23, 2021

₹1572 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1555

1540

1585

1600

Strong resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 1,555 only if the stock breaks above 1,585

₹1742 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1735

1720

1745

1760

Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 1735. Keep the stop-loss at 1725

₹242 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

241

237

244

246

Signals an intermediate turn-around. Go short now and on rallies at 244 with a stop-loss at 247

₹138 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

136

131

139

150

Initiate fresh short positions if ONGC reverses lower from 139. Keep the stop-loss at 142.

₹2488 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2450

2410

2500

2600

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 2,470 0nly if the stock breaks above 2,500.

₹450 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

445

440

455

460

Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 445. Stop-loss can be kept at 441

₹3872 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3850

3815

3900

3945

Near-term view is positive. Initiate fresh long positons with a stop-loss at 3840

17842 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17760

17700

17900

18000

Uptrend gains momentum. Go long now and on dips at 17785. Keep the stop-loss at 17,740

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.