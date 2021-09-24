Day Trading Guide for September 24, 2021

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
₹1572 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1555
1540
1585
|
1600
Strong resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 1,555 only if the stock breaks above 1,585
₹1742 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1735
1720
1745
|
1760
Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 1735. Keep the stop-loss at 1725
₹242 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
241
237
244
|
246
Signals an intermediate turn-around. Go short now and on rallies at 244 with a stop-loss at 247
₹138 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
136
131
139
|
150
Initiate fresh short positions if ONGC reverses lower from 139. Keep the stop-loss at 142.
₹2488 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2450
2410
2500
|
2600
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 2,470 0nly if the stock breaks above 2,500.
₹450 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
445
440
455
|
460
Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 445. Stop-loss can be kept at 441
₹3872 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3850
3815
3900
|
3945
Near-term view is positive. Initiate fresh long positons with a stop-loss at 3840
17842 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17760
17700
17900
|
18000
Uptrend gains momentum. Go long now and on dips at 17785. Keep the stop-loss at 17,740
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
When businesses are pressured, this book guides one to harness resources better to grow profitably
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...