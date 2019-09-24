Day Trading Guide for September 24, 2019

Vivo Z1x: The game has changed
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1258 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1245
1230
1270
1285
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,270 levels
₹765 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
755
742
775
785
Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of Infosys. Sell on rallies with a stop-loss at ₹775 levels
₹254 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
251
247
258
262
Last session the stock jumped 7 per cent with good volume on back of buying interest. Buy in dips
₹136 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
133
130
139
143
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹139 levels
₹1238 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1225
1210
1250
1265
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹1,250 levels
₹313 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
305
297
319
326
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹305 levels
₹2014 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1995
1975
2035
2055
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,995 levels
11607 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11550
11500
11660
11710
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,550 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
