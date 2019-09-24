Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 24, 2019

| Updated on September 24, 2019 Published on September 24, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1258 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1245

1230

1270

1285

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,270 levels

 

₹765 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

755

742

775

785

Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of Infosys. Sell on rallies with a stop-loss at ₹775 levels

 

₹254 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

251

247

258

262

Last session the stock jumped 7 per cent with good volume on back of buying interest. Buy in dips

 

₹136 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

133

130

139

143

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹139 levels

 

₹1238 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1225

1210

1250

1265

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹1,250 levels

 

₹313 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

305

297

319

326

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹305 levels

 

₹2014 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1995

1975

2035

2055

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,995 levels

 

11607 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11550

11500

11660

11710

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,550 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

