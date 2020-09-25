Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 25, 2020

| Updated on September 24, 2020 Published on September 25, 2020

₹1029 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1015

1000

1045

1060

Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if the stock drops below ₹1,015 levels

₹975 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

965

953

985

995

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹985

₹166 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

164

161

169

172

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss at ₹169 levels

₹66 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

63

60

68

71

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC declines below ₹63 levels

₹2181 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2160

2140

2200

2223

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL fails to move beyond ₹2,200 levels

₹176 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

172

167

181

186

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹181 levels

₹2331 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2308

2280

2355

2380

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹2,355 levels

10811 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10755

10700

10875

10940

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 10,875 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

