Day Trading Guide for September 25, 2020

Maserati unveils its new super sportscar – the MC20
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
₹1029 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1015
1000
1045
|
1060
Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if the stock drops below ₹1,015 levels
₹975 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
965
953
985
|
995
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹985
₹166 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
164
161
169
|
172
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss at ₹169 levels
₹66 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
63
60
68
|
71
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC declines below ₹63 levels
₹2181 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2160
2140
2200
|
2223
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL fails to move beyond ₹2,200 levels
₹176 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
172
167
181
|
186
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹181 levels
₹2331 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2308
2280
2355
|
2380
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹2,355 levels
10811 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10755
10700
10875
|
10940
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 10,875 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
