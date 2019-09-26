Day Trading Guide for September 26, 2019

Clean fun: Some facts about Deforestation
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1239 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1225
1210
1255
1270
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,225 levels
₹792 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
782
770
802
811
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹802 levels
₹248 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
245
242
252
256
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹252 levels
₹131 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
128
125
134
137
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹134 levels
₹1279 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1265
1250
1295
1319
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,265 levels
₹280 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
274
267
287
294
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹287 levels
₹2087 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2065
2044
2110
2130
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2065 levels
11469 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11420
11370
11520
11580
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract declines below 11,420 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
