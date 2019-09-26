Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 26, 2019

| Updated on September 25, 2019 Published on September 26, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1239 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1225

1210

1255

1270

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,225 levels

 

₹792 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

782

770

802

811

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹802 levels

 

₹248 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

245

242

252

256

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹252 levels

 

₹131 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

128

125

134

137

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹134 levels

 

₹1279 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1265

1250

1295

1319

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,265 levels

 

₹280 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

274

267

287

294

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹287 levels

 

₹2087 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2065

2044

2110

2130

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2065 levels

 

11469 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11420

11370

11520

11580

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract declines below 11,420 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 26, 2019
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7