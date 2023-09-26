₹1532 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1460
1550
1575
Go short now and at 1545. Keep the stop-loss at 1560
₹1475 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1470
1460
1485
1510
Go long only above 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1480
₹443 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
441
438
445
449
Go long only above 445. Stop-loss can be kept at 444
₹185 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
184
181
188
189
Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be placed at 183
₹2340 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2300
2270
2360
2385
Go short now and at 2355. Keep the stop-loss at 2370
₹594 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
590
584
597
602
Wait for dips. Go long at 591. Keep the stop-loss at 589
₹3577 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3540
3515
3600
3635
Go long on dips at 3560 and 3545. Keep the stop-loss at 3530
19705 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19620
19550
19770
19860
Volatile. Go long only above 19770. Keep the stop-loss at 19740
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
