₹1532 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1460

1550

1575

Go short now and at 1545. Keep the stop-loss at 1560

₹1475 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1470

1460

1485

1510

Go long only above 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1480

₹443 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

441

438

445

449

Go long only above 445. Stop-loss can be kept at 444

₹185 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

184

181

188

189

Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be placed at 183

₹2340 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2300

2270

2360

2385

Go short now and at 2355. Keep the stop-loss at 2370

₹594 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

590

584

597

602

Wait for dips. Go long at 591. Keep the stop-loss at 589

₹3577 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3540

3515

3600

3635

Go long on dips at 3560 and 3545. Keep the stop-loss at 3530

19705 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19620

19550

19770

19860

Volatile. Go long only above 19770. Keep the stop-loss at 19740

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

