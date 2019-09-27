Day Trading Guide for September 27, 2019

Office buzz
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1242 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1230
1215
1255
1270
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,230 levels
₹782 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
770
760
792
800
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹792 levels
₹250 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
247
244
253
256
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹247 levels
₹136 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
133
130
140
143
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹133 levels
₹1296 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1980
1265
1310
1325
The stock tests a key resistance at current levels. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹1,310
₹281 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
275
267
289
298
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss on a strong fall below ₹275 levels
₹2087 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2065
2044
2110
2130
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,065 levels
11569 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11520
11470
11620
11670
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from ₹11,520 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
At ‘Adobe for All’ you get a glimpse of the magic that happens when everyone speaks up
Are there ways to minimise the pain of people in PSU banks?
As peers, are we all equal or are there unseen dynamics at play?
Side-pockets in debt funds allow bad bonds to be separated from good ones
Apartments in multi-storeyed buildings may not be really cost-effective for owners
Conservative investors can consider buying these bonds from the secondary market
The stock of Vedanta jumped 6.5 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday breaking above a key ...
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...