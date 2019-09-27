Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 27, 2019

| Updated on September 26, 2019 Published on September 27, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1242 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1230

1215

1255

1270

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,230 levels

 

₹782 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

770

760

792

800

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹792 levels

 

₹250 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

247

244

253

256

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹247 levels

 

₹136 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

133

130

140

143

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹133 levels

 

₹1296 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1980

1265

1310

1325

The stock tests a key resistance at current levels. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹1,310

 

₹281 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

275

267

289

298

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss on a strong fall below ₹275 levels

 

₹2087 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2065

2044

2110

2130

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,065 levels

 

11569 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11520

11470

11620

11670

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from ₹11,520 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 27, 2019
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7