hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 27, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Sep 26, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks, such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1425 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1400

1440

1450

Go short on a break below 1420. Keep the stop-loss at 1435

₹1380 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1350

1320

1405

1440

Range bound. Stay out of the stock until a clear trend emerges

₹332 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

330

325

335

339

Take fresh shorts on a break below 330 with a stop-loss at 332

₹123 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

120

118

125

127

Initiate shorts now and at 124. Stop-loss can be kept at 126

₹2377 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2365

2300

2400

2415

View is bearish. Go short now and at 2395. Keep stop-loss at 2410

₹544 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

539

534

549

554

Wait for a rise and go short at 552. Stop-loss can be kept at 556

₹2995 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2980

2940

3030

3080

Resistance ahead. Go long on a break above 3030. Keep the stop-loss at 3010

17037 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16980

16850

17200

17350

Take fresh shorts only on a break below 16980. Stop-loss can be kept at 17030

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 27, 2022
technical analysis
stock market
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you