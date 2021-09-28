Day Trading Guide for September 28, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
₹1625 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1580
1636
|
1655
Bullish, but dips possible. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1637 with a stop-loss at 1,610
₹1723 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1700
1680
1740
|
1790
Wait for dips and go long if the stock reverses higher from 1700. Keep the stop-loss at 1675
₹239 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
235
232
241
|
246
In a corrective fall. Initiate fresh short positions now and on rallies with a stop-loss at 243
₹140 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
136
130
146
|
150
Uptrend is intact. Go long and also accumulate on dips at 137. Stop-loss can be placed at 134
₹2527 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2495
2470
2540
|
2600
Trend is up. Initiate fresh long positions now and on dips at 2505. Keep the stop-loss at 2480
₹446 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
442
438
452
|
470
Consolidating within the uptrend. Go long only on a break above 452 with a stop-loss at 448
₹3839 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3800
3750
3850
|
3900
Hovers above the range support. Go short with a stop-loss at 3830 if the stock breaks below 3800.
17862 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17800
17700
17935
|
18000
Initiate fresh long positions only if the contract breaks above 17935. Keep the stop-loss at 17890
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
