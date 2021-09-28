Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 28, 2021

| Updated on September 27, 2021

₹1625 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1580

1636

1655

Bullish, but dips possible. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1637 with a stop-loss at 1,610

₹1723 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1700

1680

1740

1790

Wait for dips and go long if the stock reverses higher from 1700. Keep the stop-loss at 1675

₹239 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

235

232

241

246

In a corrective fall. Initiate fresh short positions now and on rallies with a stop-loss at 243

₹140 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

136

130

146

150

Uptrend is intact. Go long and also accumulate on dips at 137. Stop-loss can be placed at 134

₹2527 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2495

2470

2540

2600

Trend is up. Initiate fresh long positions now and on dips at 2505. Keep the stop-loss at 2480

₹446 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

442

438

452

470

Consolidating within the uptrend. Go long only on a break above 452 with a stop-loss at 448

₹3839 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3800

3750

3850

3900

Hovers above the range support. Go short with a stop-loss at 3830 if the stock breaks below 3800.

17862 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17800

17700

17935

18000

Initiate fresh long positions only if the contract breaks above 17935. Keep the stop-loss at 17890

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.