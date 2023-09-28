₹1527 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1515
1490
1540
1560
Take fresh shorts below 1515 with a stop-loss at 1525
₹1468 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1445
1475
1500
Go long only above 1475. Keep the stop-loss at 1465
₹449 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
446
443
452
455
Go long and also at 447. Stop-loss can be placed at 445
₹187 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
186
185
189
190
Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock
₹2369 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2355
2335
2400
2425
Go long now and at 2360. Stop-loss can be kept at 2345
₹590 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
588
584
592
596
Go short only below 588. Keep the stop-loss at 589
₹3588 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3570
3540
3620
3645
Wait for dips. Go long at 3575. Place the stop-loss at 3560
19720 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19660
19620
19760
19820
Go long on dips at 19680. Stop-loss can be placed at 19630
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
