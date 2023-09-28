₹1527 • HDFC Bank

1515

1490

1540

1560

Take fresh shorts below 1515 with a stop-loss at 1525

₹1468 • Infosys

1460

1445

1475

1500

Go long only above 1475. Keep the stop-loss at 1465

₹449 • ITC

446

443

452

455

Go long and also at 447. Stop-loss can be placed at 445

₹187 • ONGC

186

185

189

190

Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock

₹2369 • Reliance Ind.

2355

2335

2400

2425

Go long now and at 2360. Stop-loss can be kept at 2345

₹590 • SBI

588

584

592

596

Go short only below 588. Keep the stop-loss at 589

₹3588 • TCS

3570

3540

3620

3645

Wait for dips. Go long at 3575. Place the stop-loss at 3560

19720 • Nifty 50 Futures

19660

19620

19760

19820

Go long on dips at 19680. Stop-loss can be placed at 19630

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

