Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For September 29, 2020

| Updated on September 28, 2020 Published on September 29, 2020

₹1054 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1042

1029

1070

1085

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1070 levels

₹1009 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1000

990

1020

1030

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rebounds up from ₹1000 levels

₹173 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

171

168

176

179

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹176 levels

₹71 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

69

66

74

77

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock reverses higher from ₹69 levels

₹2215 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2195

2160

2235

2255

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL falls below ₹2,195 levels

₹187 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

182

177

192

197

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹192 levels

₹2425 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2380

2444

2465

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,400 levels

11238 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11190

11140

11290

11350

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,190 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

