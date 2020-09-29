Day Trading Guide For September 29, 2020

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
₹1054 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1042
1029
1070
|
1085
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1070 levels
₹1009 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1000
990
1020
|
1030
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rebounds up from ₹1000 levels
₹173 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
171
168
176
|
179
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹176 levels
₹71 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
69
66
74
|
77
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock reverses higher from ₹69 levels
₹2215 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2195
2160
2235
|
2255
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL falls below ₹2,195 levels
₹187 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
182
177
192
|
197
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹192 levels
₹2425 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2400
2380
2444
|
2465
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,400 levels
11238 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11190
11140
11290
|
11350
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,190 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
