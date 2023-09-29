₹1523 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1515
1490
1540
1560
Go short below 1515. Stop-loss can be kept at 1525
₹1440 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1395
1450
1470
Go short now and at 1445. Keep the stop-loss at 1455
₹441 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
438
435
444
449
Go short only below 438. Stop-loss can be kept at 439
₹188 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
186
185
190
193
Go long above 190. Stop-loss can be placed at 189
₹2334 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2310
2280
2360
2385
Wait for a rise. Go short at 2355 with a stop-loss at 2370
₹590 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
587
584
592
595
Go short now and at 591. Keep the stop-loss at 593
₹3537 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3515
3490
3590
3630
Wait for dips. Go long at 3520. Keep the stop-loss at 3505
19655 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19550
19450
19735
19800
Go short on a reversal from 19735 with a stop-loss at 19765
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
