₹1523 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1515

1490

1540

1560

Go short below 1515. Stop-loss can be kept at 1525

₹1440 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1395

1450

1470

Go short now and at 1445. Keep the stop-loss at 1455

₹441 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

438

435

444

449

Go short only below 438. Stop-loss can be kept at 439

₹188 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

186

185

190

193

Go long above 190. Stop-loss can be placed at 189

₹2334 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2310

2280

2360

2385

Wait for a rise. Go short at 2355 with a stop-loss at 2370

₹590 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

587

584

592

595

Go short now and at 591. Keep the stop-loss at 593

₹3537 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3515

3490

3590

3630

Wait for dips. Go long at 3520. Keep the stop-loss at 3505

19655 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19550

19450

19735

19800

Go short on a reversal from 19735 with a stop-loss at 19765

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

