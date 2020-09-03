Day Trading Guide for September 3, 2020

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
₹1134 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1120
1100
1145
|
1160
Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if the price decisively rallies above ₹1,145
₹924 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
900
875
930
|
950
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stop-loss at ₹935 as price actions hints a fall
₹191 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
185
181
193
|
198
Short the stock of ITC with a tight stop-loss since ₹193 is a substantial resistance level
₹80 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
77
75
83
|
85.5
Go long in the stock of ONGC with a tight stop-loss if the price decisively rallies past ₹81
₹2128 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2100
2070
2160
|
2200
Initiate long trades in the stock with stop-loss at ₹2,070 as the price is likely to go up
₹216 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
212
207
219
|
224
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI breaks out of ₹219
₹2265 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2230
2200
2285
|
2320
Fresh longs positions can be created with stop-loss at ₹2,230 if the stock breaks out of ₹2,285
11561 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11520
11460
11615
|
11680
Long positions with stop-loss at 11,520 can be initiated if the contract moves above 11,575
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
