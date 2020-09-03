Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 3, 2020

| Updated on September 02, 2020 Published on September 03, 2020

₹1134 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1120

1100

1145

1160

Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if the price decisively rallies above ₹1,145

₹924 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

900

875

930

950

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stop-loss at ₹935 as price actions hints a fall

₹191 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

185

181

193

198

Short the stock of ITC with a tight stop-loss since ₹193 is a substantial resistance level

₹80 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

77

75

83

85.5

Go long in the stock of ONGC with a tight stop-loss if the price decisively rallies past ₹81

₹2128 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2100

2070

2160

2200

Initiate long trades in the stock with stop-loss at ₹2,070 as the price is likely to go up

₹216 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

212

207

219

224

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI breaks out of ₹219

₹2265 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2230

2200

2285

2320

Fresh longs positions can be created with stop-loss at ₹2,230 if the stock breaks out of ₹2,285

11561 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11520

11460

11615

11680

Long positions with stop-loss at 11,520 can be initiated if the contract moves above 11,575

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

