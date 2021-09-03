Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 3, 2021

| Updated on September 02, 2021

₹1589 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1570

1555

1600

1615

The stock is likely to continue to move upwards and so, consider fresh buys with tight stop-loss

₹1689 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1675

1650

1690

1715

Infosys bounces off the support at ₹1,675 and can go up further; buy with ₹1,675 as stop-loss

₹210 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

210

208

213

215

Hovering around a strong support level, the stock may appreciate. So, buy with a tight stop-loss

₹118 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

118

114

123

125

Stock is trading on a support level and it can rally from here. Buy above ₹120 with tight stop-loss

₹2294 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2280

2250

2320

2350

RIL continues to make higher highs and the uptrend can extend. Hence, buy with stop-loss at ₹2,270

₹430 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

425

410

435

450

Since the stock is sustaining above ₹425, the bullish bias remains. Go long with stop-loss at ₹422

₹3836 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3800

3755

3885

3900

The stock regains momentum and breaches a key hurdle; can initiate long trades. Stop-loss at ₹3,755

17259 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17225

17150

17325

17400

Nifty futures recovers after a blip and looks set to march upwards. One can buy on intraday dips

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 03, 2021

technical analysis
