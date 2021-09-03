Day Trading Guide for September 3, 2021

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
₹1589 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1570
1555
1600
|
1615
The stock is likely to continue to move upwards and so, consider fresh buys with tight stop-loss
₹1689 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1675
1650
1690
|
1715
Infosys bounces off the support at ₹1,675 and can go up further; buy with ₹1,675 as stop-loss
₹210 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
210
208
213
|
215
Hovering around a strong support level, the stock may appreciate. So, buy with a tight stop-loss
₹118 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
118
114
123
|
125
Stock is trading on a support level and it can rally from here. Buy above ₹120 with tight stop-loss
₹2294 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2280
2250
2320
|
2350
RIL continues to make higher highs and the uptrend can extend. Hence, buy with stop-loss at ₹2,270
₹430 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
425
410
435
|
450
Since the stock is sustaining above ₹425, the bullish bias remains. Go long with stop-loss at ₹422
₹3836 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3800
3755
3885
|
3900
The stock regains momentum and breaches a key hurdle; can initiate long trades. Stop-loss at ₹3,755
17259 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17225
17150
17325
|
17400
Nifty futures recovers after a blip and looks set to march upwards. One can buy on intraday dips
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
