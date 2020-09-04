Day Trading Guide for September 4, 2020

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
₹1131 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1120
1100
1145
|
1160
Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if the price decisively rallies above ₹1,145
₹935 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
926
900
950
|
970
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stop-loss at ₹950 since ₹945 is a strong resistance
₹191 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
185
181
193
|
198
Short the stock of ITC with a tight stop-loss since ₹193 is a substantial resistance level
₹79 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
78
75
83
|
85.5
Go long in the stock of ONGC with a tight stop-loss if it rebounds from the support at ₹78
₹2112 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2100
2070
2160
|
2200
Initiate long trades with stop-loss at ₹2,070 since the stock is likely to appreciate from here
₹213 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
212
207
219
|
224
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss on the back of the support at ₹212
₹2300 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2280
2250
2325
|
2350
Fresh short positions can be created with stop-loss at ₹2,350 since the stock could go south
11542 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11520
11460
11575
|
11615
Long positions with stop-loss at 11,520 can be executed if the contract breaks out of 11,575
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
