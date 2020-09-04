Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 4, 2020

| Updated on September 03, 2020 Published on September 04, 2020

₹1131 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1120

1100

1145

1160

Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if the price decisively rallies above ₹1,145

₹935 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

926

900

950

970

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stop-loss at ₹950 since ₹945 is a strong resistance

₹191 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

185

181

193

198

Short the stock of ITC with a tight stop-loss since ₹193 is a substantial resistance level

₹79 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

78

75

83

85.5

Go long in the stock of ONGC with a tight stop-loss if it rebounds from the support at ₹78

₹2112 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2100

2070

2160

2200

Initiate long trades with stop-loss at ₹2,070 since the stock is likely to appreciate from here

₹213 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

212

207

219

224

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss on the back of the support at ₹212

₹2300 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2280

2250

2325

2350

Fresh short positions can be created with stop-loss at ₹2,350 since the stock could go south

11542 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11520

11460

11575

11615

Long positions with stop-loss at 11,520 can be executed if the contract breaks out of 11,575

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 04, 2020
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.