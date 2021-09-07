Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 7, 2021

| Updated on September 06, 2021

₹1565 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1560

1547

1580

1595

Stock is showing signs of weakness but ₹1,560 is a support. Sell below this level with tight stop-loss

₹1730 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1715

1700

1745

1755

Infosys rallies past the hurdle at ₹1,725 and so, one can go long with stop-loss at ₹1,715

₹209 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

208

206

210

213

The stock slips below the support at ₹210. Short the stock with tight stop-loss if it sustains below ₹210

₹121 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

118

114

123

125

Price action looks positive and the stock is likely to gain. Initiate fresh longs with stop-loss at ₹118

₹2425 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2360

2475

2500

Buy the stock of Reliance Industries if it bouncess of ₹2,415. Maintain stop-loss at ₹2,385

₹431 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

425

410

435

450

Stock trading in tight range of ₹428 and ₹435. Initiate fresh trade along the direction of the break.

₹3852 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3810

3760

3870

3900

Go long in the stock of TCS as near- and medium-term trend is up. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹3,800

17408 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17360

17325

17430

17500

Contract consolidating within 17,360 and 17,430. Take fresh trades along the direction of the break

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 07, 2021

stocks and shares
stock market
