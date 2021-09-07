Day Trading Guide for September 7, 2021

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
₹1565 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1560
1547
1580
|
1595
Stock is showing signs of weakness but ₹1,560 is a support. Sell below this level with tight stop-loss
₹1730 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1715
1700
1745
|
1755
Infosys rallies past the hurdle at ₹1,725 and so, one can go long with stop-loss at ₹1,715
₹209 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
208
206
210
|
213
The stock slips below the support at ₹210. Short the stock with tight stop-loss if it sustains below ₹210
₹121 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
118
114
123
|
125
Price action looks positive and the stock is likely to gain. Initiate fresh longs with stop-loss at ₹118
₹2425 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2400
2360
2475
|
2500
Buy the stock of Reliance Industries if it bouncess of ₹2,415. Maintain stop-loss at ₹2,385
₹431 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
425
410
435
|
450
Stock trading in tight range of ₹428 and ₹435. Initiate fresh trade along the direction of the break.
₹3852 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3810
3760
3870
|
3900
Go long in the stock of TCS as near- and medium-term trend is up. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹3,800
17408 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17360
17325
17430
|
17500
Contract consolidating within 17,360 and 17,430. Take fresh trades along the direction of the break
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...