The stock of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals has been in a downtrend since October 2022. Even in 2024, the price has been on a fall till mid-March. However, since the third week of March, there has been a recovery. While it is too early to call this upswing a major bullish trend reversal, the short-term outlook appears positive for the stock.
The support at ₹540 is crucial because the validity of the current rally depends on this support staying valid. We expect the stock to touch ₹620 in the forthcoming sessions. So, traders can buy this stock now at around ₹558 and accumulate if the price moderates to ₹548. Place stop-loss at ₹530. When the stock surpasses ₹590, tighten the stop-loss to ₹565. Book profits at ₹620.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.