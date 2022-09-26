Five small cap stocks that mutual funds love

If you are looking for smallcap stock ideas, the portfolio holdings of smallcap funds are a good place to look for picks.

Such equity mutual funds are mandated to invest in stocks that rank after the first 250 stocks in terms of market capitalisation. And since MFs do their due diligence and research before buying smallcap stocks, a segment in the market where information is sparse, it pays to bet on smallcap stock ideas already validated by institutional investors.

Here are details of the most popular smallcap stocks held by the 24 funds of this category.

Portfolio mantra

The two dozen smallcap funds put together have exposure to more than 530 securities. But this is at a category level. This is roughly 10 per cent of the 4,800 odd stocks that fall under the smallcap stock segment.

Do note from a category average perspective, smallcap funds typically hold 5 per cent in largecap stocks, 15 per cent in midcap stocks, 72 per cent in smallcap stocks, and the balance in others/cash etc.

Individually, different smallcap funds have different number of stocks in their portfolio. The minimum amount of stocks are 44 while the maximum is nearly 150. Typically, low-asset funds in the smallcap space have lower count of stocks, while the larger ones diversify into a greater number of stocks.

Some of the biggest and well-known smallcap funds include Nippon India Small Cap, SBI Small Cap, HDFC Small Cap, Axis Small Cap, and DSP Small Cap. From a sectoral perspective, the 24 smallcap funds have exposure to as many as 43 sectors.

However, Industrial Products remains dominant with over 11 per cent weight at a fund category level, followed by Consumer Durables (7.5 per cent), Software (6.3 per cent), Chemicals (6 per cent), Construction (5.3 per cent), Consumer Non Durables (5.1 per cent), Auto Ancillaries (4.7 per cent), Banks (4.6 per cent) and Finance (4.5 per cent).

Most popular stocks in smallcap funds

Using ACEMF data, we scanned the portfolios of all smallcap equity funds and found the most owned stocks in terms of portfolio holding.

Here are those 'popular' stocks:

Carborundum Universal: This Murguppa group company makes abrasives, ceramics, refractory products, and electro-minerals. The stock is held across 15 smallcap fund portfolios i.e. almost 62 per cent. Fine Organic Industries: This chemical company is a leading manufacturer of menthol crystals and natural mint derivatives. The stock is held by 12 smallcap funds i,.e. it is present in every second fund of this category. Tube Investments of India: Another Muruguppa group firm, this one specialises in engineering, bicycles, metal formed products, and chains. The stock is held by 10 smallcap fund portfolios. Brigade Enterprises: This is a real estate company and a leading property developer in the Southern part of India. The stock is held is across 14 smallcap fund portfolios. Grindwell Norton: This company is said to have pioneered the manufacture of grinding wheels way back in the 1940s in India. It is controlled by Saint-Gobain. The stock is held across 10 smallcap funds.

#6-Blue Star: A leading home appliances company, this firm has been manufacturing air conditioners, air purifiers & water coolers. The stock is held in nine smallcap fund portfolios.

A leading home appliances company, this firm has been manufacturing air conditioners, air purifiers & water coolers. The stock is held in nine smallcap fund portfolios. #7-K.P.R. Mill: This company is said to be one of the largest vertically integrated listed companies with a diversified business focus spanning yarn, fabrics, garments and white crystal sugar. The stock is present in 11 smallcap funds.

This company is said to be one of the largest vertically integrated listed companies with a diversified business focus spanning yarn, fabrics, garments and white crystal sugar. The stock is present in 11 smallcap funds. #8-City Union Bank: This is one of the Indian private sector banks headquartered in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu. The stock is present in as many as 13 smallcap fund portfolios.

This is one of the Indian private sector banks headquartered in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu. The stock is present in as many as 13 smallcap fund portfolios. #9-Cyien: This is an engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company, formerly called Infotech Enterprises. The stock is held by nine smallcap funds.

This is an engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company, formerly called Infotech Enterprises. The stock is held by nine smallcap funds. #10-Bajaj Electricals: A consumer electrical equipment manufacturing company, this stock is held by just two smallcap funds i.e. HDFC Small Cap and Nippon India Small Cap.

For those wondering which are the next 10 smallcap stocks most owned by funds, don't fret.

This list includes Timken India, KPIT Technologies, Sheela Foam, Navin Fluorine International, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, KEI Industries, Narayana Hrudayalaya, eClerx Services, Galaxy Surfactants and CCL Products (India). These are compiled by value terms.

In terms of scheme count i.e. the number of instances when a stock is present in the 24 smallcap schemes, the top-20 most owned/popular list has some interesting inclusion such as Birlasoft, PNC Infratech, Rolex Rings, V-Mart Retail, KNR Constructions, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, KEI Industries, Persistent Systems, Can Fin Homes, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals and Balrampur Chini Mills.

Each of these stocks is present in 11-14 smallcap fund portfolios.