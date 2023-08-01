The funding to the Indian start-up space reduced drastically in FY23 mainly due to recession in developed markets and increase in cost of capital. As the path to profitability comes back to focus, loss-making companies in the start-up space are expected to reduce. Here are four charts that tell the story

The proportion of loss making Unicorns are expected to reduce by FY27

The EBITDA of the companies are expected to grow by FY27 and the number of profitable unicorns are also expected to rise

The loss of loss making Unicorns is also expected to shrink by FY27

