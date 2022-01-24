Day Trading Guide For January-25

₹1485 • HDFC Bank
1450
1430
1510
1525
Near-term view is negative. But, wait for a rise and go short at 1505. Keep the stop-loss at 1530.
₹1734 • Infosys
1725
1690
1750
1775
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1740 only if the stock breaks below 1725.
₹212 • ITC
210
207
215
217
Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate on rallies at 215. Stop-loss can be kept at 218
₹165 • ONGC
163
160
168
171
Fresh fall possible. Initiate fresh short positions now and on rallies at 167 with a stop-loss at 170
₹2380 • Reliance Ind.
2350
2300
2385
2410
Corrective bounce possible. Wait for a rise and go short at 2390. Keep the stop-loss at 2425
₹494 • SBI
487
480
500
507
Resistance can cap the upside. Go short now and on a rise at 498. Stop-loss can be placed at 502
₹3770 • TCS
3740
3690
3810
3850
Short-term trend is down. Make use of rallies to go short at 3805. Keep the stop-loss at 3835.
17102 • Nifty 50 Futures
17000
16700
17200
17400
Corrective bounce is possible. Go short now and accumulate on a rise at 17185 with a stop-loss at 17320
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
January 24, 2022