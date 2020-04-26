Arbitrage funds deliver stable returns over long term

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
While most of the benchmark indices — Nifty 100 TRI, Nifty Midcap 100 TRI and S&P BSE 500 TRI — were unable to keep their heads above water in the volatile conditions over the past one year, arbitrage TRI managed to clock a positive return of 6.14 per cent.
Arbitrage funds, which are considered equity-oriented funds as far as taxation is concerned, followed suit and delivered 5.8 per cent in the same period .
The funds under the arbitrage fund category are appealing to investors who want to profit from volatile markets without taking too much risk. These schemes generate income mostly from hedged positions using derivatives and, therefore, the risks and returns are low, as in liquid funds. Given their hedging strategies, these funds are not impacted by daily stock market volatility.
Although they limit losses, they don’t assure great returns. The schemes invest in debt securities or money market instruments when there is no opportunity available to hedge the positions.
It is worth noting that given the recent turmoil, the spread turned 10-30 basis points negative after many stock futures traded at a deep discount due to intense selling by foreign portfolio investors.
This led to volatility in the returns of the arbitrage funds. Also, these funds witnessed huge outflows in March as the dividend plan turned unattractive due to the tweak in taxation. The dividend declared is now taxed as per the marginal tax rate of the investor.
Institutions and HNIs who had benefited from the earlier tax structure pulled out money from these funds.
Nifty 50 Arbitrage TRI has delivered 5.3 per cent and 5.6 per cent gains over the past three- and five-year periods, respectively. The funds in these periods have delivered similar returns. In the long-term, over the past 10 years, the Nifty 50 Arbitrage TRI has gained 6.6 per cent, while the category average is 7.2 per cent.
Nippon India Arbitrage, Edelweiss Arbitrage and Kotak Equity Arbitrage have been the top three funds over the past three- and five-year periods and have delivered returns of 6.2-6.4 per cent in both the time-frames. These funds hold 50-70 per cent of their assets in cash. Baring Nippon India Arbitrage, which has about 7 per cent exposure to equity, the other two funds have only debt exposure.
JM Arbitrage and Principal Arbitrage have been the underperformers in the past three years, delivering returns of 5.2 per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively.
Some of the top-performing funds over the past one year that have delivered returns of 6.3-6.55 per cent are: Edelweiss Arbitrage, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Tata Arbitrage and L&T Arbitrage Opportunities.
JM Arbitrage, BOI AXA Arbitrage, Principal Arbitrage and Essel Arbitrage have given returns in the 3.3-4.8 per cent band.
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 were choppy and dropped slightly last week; near-term view is mixed
For investors, comprehending the various nuances of investing in debt funds and decoding the endless jargon ...
We initiated a buy on MCX in November 2018. That was when NSE and BSE had flagged their first commodity ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...