Axis Focused 25: Benchmark-beating returns

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Registering a sharp fall in February and March due to Covid-19 outbreak and the resultant global economic slowdown, the domestic equity market recorded a multi-year low in late March. But since then it has been in a recovery mode.
There are signs of optimism in the global as well as thelocal market now.
Interestingly, all market-cap stocks appear to be participating in the current rally, unlike the late 2019 rally which was marked by divergence and mainly driven by large-cap stocks.
Investors looking to participate and diversify the portfolios can consider buying a quality multi-cap fund that has the flexibility to invest across the entire market capitalisation.
Axis Focused 25 is among the top performers in the multi-cap category. The fund has a good track-record. Since its launch in 2012, it has delivered annualised returns of 12.7 per cent.
Moreover, it has consistently outpaced the benchmark, Nifty 50 TRI, across all-time periods.
Over one-, three- and five-year periods, it has delivered a negative return of 8.83 per cent and positive annualised returns of 4.16 per cent and 8.23 per cent, respectively, while the benchmark returns for these time-frames are negative 19 per cent and positive returns of 1.63 per cent and 3.8 per cent.
Also, Axis Focused 25 has beaten some of its peer funds in the focussed category, such as L&T Focused Equity, DSP Focus and HDFC Focused 30, in their available track records. To mitigate market volatility, investors can take the SIP route, and those with a high risk appetite can invest lump sums as the market corrects.
As the name suggests, Axis Focused 25 invests in a concentrated portfolio of equity, to a maximum of 25 stocks across large-, mid- and small-cap spaces.
With a bottom-up investing strategy, the fund follows a high conviction investment approach in stock selection. It invests predominantly in the top 200 stocks by market capitalisation.
The fund has predominat exposure to large-cap stocks and moderately holds mid-cap stocks.
Notably, it had contained the downside well in the 2018 market correction by increasing debt allocation; similarly, the downside is limited in the current correction. It is also active in the debt segment and drastically increased its allocation recently.
Finance and banks are the top preferred sector choices — while the former witnessed a reduction in allocation over the past six months, the allocation to the latter is almost stable. There has been an increase in allocations to the software and retailing sectors. The fund recently added Infosys stock to the portfolio and upped its allocation to Avenue Supermarts that has delivered good returns over the past year.
Other recent additions are HDFC Life Insurance Company, Hindustan Unilever and SBI Cards.
On the other hand, it has slightly trimmed its exposure to Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv.
The fund had timely trimmed its exposure to automobiles and auto ancillary sectors in early 2019 as they faced challenges.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
Fund has delivered good returns with focussed stock selection and multi-cap approach
Revenue growth has been volatile for Tech Mahindra through FY20; with decline in Q4
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...