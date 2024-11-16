The mutual fund industry in India has many years of growth ahead. We see the mutual fund industry having much higher penetration in developed markets like the US and Europe as well as Asian economies like China and Singapore. So, I think in India, even while the journey has been so great, we are just at the beginning. We believe we are bringing some differentiators to the market. In our investment philosophy, we talk about how we’ll do better than the crowd and create long-term wealth for our investors. There are only three ways you can do better than the crowd — one, have superior information; two, through superior analytical or quant models that help you process that information; and three, a behavioural edge in terms of how you react to the output of the quantitative models. So, we try to combine all the three and create an edge. If you see our products, our first equity fund launched in the flexicap category is based on a strategy called ‘megatrends investing’. Here, we identify megatrends that will unfold over the years and zero-in on companies that can benefit from them.